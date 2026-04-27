EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Up 60.8% in April

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,098 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the March 31st total of 3,171 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,247 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

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EssilorLuxottica Trading Down 0.4%

ESLOY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.76. The company had a trading volume of 231,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day moving average of $151.61. EssilorLuxottica has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $186.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESLOY. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EssilorLuxottica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company's product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

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