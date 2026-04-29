Establishment Labs (ESTA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Establishment Labs to post earnings of ($0.3556) per share and revenue of $57.4710 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 201.79% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.6%

ESTA opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ESTA. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Establishment Labs

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $144,446.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,107,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,383,215.04. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,629,263 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.99% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 171,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $3,421,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,852,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company's stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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