Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Establishment Labs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.14.

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Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51. The business's 50 day moving average price is $65.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.12. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $83.31.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. Establishment Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 67,249 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,759,884.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,040,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,629,248.90. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock worth $14,935,438 over the last three months. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Establishment Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 325.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 20.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Brian Low Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

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