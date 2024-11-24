Estate Counselors LLC Sells 12,750 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 125.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $161.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $168.67. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $149.10.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

