Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.330-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.9 billion-$14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.0 billion.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC cut Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of EL opened at $76.82 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 779.2% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 677 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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