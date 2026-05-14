Eton Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Eton Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: ETON raised its 2026 revenue outlook after reporting record first-quarter product sales and highlighting early progress from two recent product launches, DESMODA and HEMANGEOL.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Brynjelsen said the company now expects full-year revenue to exceed $120 million, up from prior guidance of $110 million. He attributed the higher outlook to first-quarter outperformance, continued portfolio momentum midway through the second quarter, and greater confidence in the HEMANGEOL launch.

“The first quarter was another great quarter for Eton,” Brynjelsen said, citing 73% year-over-year growth in product revenue. He said the quarter’s growth was driven by contributions from INCRELEX, ALKINDI, Galzin and carglumic acid, and did not include meaningful benefit from DESMODA or HEMANGEOL, which launched in mid-March and May, respectively.

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First-Quarter Revenue and Profitability Increase

Chief Financial Officer James Gruber said total first-quarter revenue increased 40% to $24.3 million from $17.3 million a year earlier. Product sales and royalty revenue rose 73% to $24.3 million from $14.0 million in the prior-year period. The first quarter of 2025 included $3.3 million of licensing revenue.

Gross profit rose 49% to $14.7 million from $9.9 million. Adjusted gross profit was $16.2 million, or 67% of revenue, compared with $12.0 million, or 69% of revenue, a year earlier. Gruber said first-quarter 2026 results included sales of INCRELEX outside the U.S., which diluted gross margin. He said Eton continues to expect full-year adjusted gross margin of at least 70%, with margins reaching 75% to 80% in coming years.

Research and development expenses increased to $1.9 million from $1.2 million, primarily because of higher clinical study expenses tied to the KHINDIVI label expansion and ET-700 development activities. General and administrative expenses were $10.4 million, up from $9.2 million. On an adjusted basis, G&A expenses were $9.0 million, compared with $7.3 million.

Gruber said the largest driver of the G&A increase was higher FDA annual program fees, after Eton no longer qualified for the Orphan PDUFA exemption because it exceeded the revenue threshold. Those fees accounted for $0.9 million of the year-over-year increase.

Adjusted EBITDA was $5.7 million, or 24% of revenue, compared with $3.7 million, or 21% of revenue, in the year-earlier quarter. The company reported net income of $1.6 million, or $0.06 per basic share and $0.05 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or $0.06 per share, in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP net income was $4.5 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Eton generated $7.4 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter, paid $14 million for HEMANGEOL and ended the period with $19.7 million in cash. Gruber also said the company amended its $30 million credit facility, lowering its interest rate by about 200 basis points with no change to its late-2027 maturity date.

HEMANGEOL Launch Expands Eton Into Pediatric Dermatology

Brynjelsen spent much of the call discussing HEMANGEOL, which he described as the only FDA-approved treatment for infantile hemangiomas. The therapy expands Eton into pediatric dermatology and brought an experienced commercial team into the company, he said.

According to Brynjelsen, Eton has already made several changes intended to improve access and support, including shifting distribution to a rare disease-focused model, launching Eton Cares patient support, implementing zero-dollar co-pay support for commercially insured patients and expanding assistance programs for uninsured and underinsured families.

Brynjelsen said the company believes there has historically been “significant usage” of off-label adult propranolol formulations for infantile hemangiomas. He said Eton’s due diligence found that drivers of off-label use included lower co-pays for adult products and limited awareness that adult formulations contain alcohol and other excipients. He said Eton intends to address those issues through its $0 co-pay program and awareness campaigns targeting prescribers and caregivers.

Eton expects HEMANGEOL’s second-quarter revenue contribution to be limited because of the mid-quarter launch and the time needed to transfer patients to a new pharmacy. Brynjelsen said the company expects a more sizable contribution beginning in the third quarter. While cautioning that it is early, he said HEMANGEOL “could be our largest product in 2027.”

During the Q&A session, Brynjelsen said Eton estimates 60% to 65% of HEMANGEOL volume may generate near-zero revenue because of free drug assistance programs, government patients and certain inherited commercial payer contracts. He said the company’s preliminary estimate is an average net price per patient of about $8,000 to $10,000 for a full course of therapy.

DESMODA Reception Described as Strong

Eton also launched DESMODA in the first quarter after FDA approval. Brynjelsen said DESMODA is the first and only FDA-approved desmopressin oral solution and allows for precise dosing without splitting or crushing tablets.

He said early prescriber feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive” and described the launch as the best-executed product launch in Eton’s history. DESMODA is being promoted by the same pediatric endocrinology rare disease specialist team that promotes ALKINDI, KHINDIVI and INCRELEX.

Brynjelsen said the company continues to believe DESMODA could reach peak sales of $30 million to $50 million.

Pipeline Programs Advance

Eton also reported progress across several development programs:

INCRELEX label harmonization: Brynjelsen said the FDA cleared Eton to proceed with a proposed clinical study. The company intends to initiate the study in the second half of 2026. Eton believes harmonizing the U.S. definition of severe primary IGF-I deficiency with Europe could increase the U.S. market opportunity five-fold.

Brynjelsen said the FDA cleared Eton to proceed with a proposed clinical study. The company intends to initiate the study in the second half of 2026. Eton believes harmonizing the U.S. definition of severe primary IGF-I deficiency with Europe could increase the U.S. market opportunity five-fold. ET-700: Eton initiated a pilot study of its extended-release zinc acetate candidate compared with Galzin and placebo in 36 healthy volunteers. Top-line results are expected in the second half of 2026.

Eton initiated a pilot study of its extended-release zinc acetate candidate compared with Galzin and placebo in 36 healthy volunteers. Top-line results are expected in the second half of 2026. KHINDIVI label expansion: The company is wrapping up final patient dosing in a bioequivalence study and expects results in the next couple of months. If successful, Eton expects to file a supplemental NDA in the third quarter and potentially receive approval in the second quarter of 2027.

The company is wrapping up final patient dosing in a bioequivalence study and expects results in the next couple of months. If successful, Eton expects to file a supplemental NDA in the third quarter and potentially receive approval in the second quarter of 2027. Amglidia: Eton recently filed an IND for its oral liquid glyburide program for neonatal diabetes and expects to begin a required bioavailability study by July. The company expects to submit an NDA in the fourth quarter.

Brynjelsen reiterated Eton’s longer-term goals, including reaching a $200 million annual revenue run rate by the end of 2027, achieving a 50% adjusted EBITDA margin profile in 2028 and reaching $500 million in annual revenue in 2030.

The company also noted an executive transition. Gruber, who has served as CFO during a period in which Eton expanded from two to 10 commercial products, will be succeeded by Judith M. Matthews on June 1. Matthews joined Eton as executive vice president of accounting and finance and previously led finance departments at high-growth pharmaceutical companies, Brynjelsen said.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: ETON

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing generic and proprietary pharmaceutical products for patients with rare and underserved diseases. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, the company leverages its expertise in hormone therapies and complex molecules to address treatment areas where patient need is high and competition is limited. Since its founding in 2016, Eton has sought to build a diversified portfolio that combines established generic medicines with targeted branded offerings.

The company's product lineup includes thyroid hormone replacements such as desiccated thyroid and liothyronine, as well as pyrimethamine tablets indicated for toxoplasmosis.

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