eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 68.14% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded eToro Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of eToro Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of eToro Group in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of eToro Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Get eToro Group alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on eToro Group

eToro Group Stock Performance

ETOR traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $30.33. The company had a trading volume of 321,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,326. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eToro Group has a 1 year low of $24.74 and a 1 year high of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.09.

eToro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. eToro Group had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETOR. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in eToro Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in eToro Group by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of eToro Group by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,468 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of eToro Group in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

eToro Group Company Profile

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider eToro Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eToro Group wasn't on the list.

While eToro Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here