eToro Group Unveils AI Trading Push With Tori Agent, New App and Desktop Platform

eToro Group NASDAQ: ETOR unveiled a broad set of AI-focused product updates, including a rebuilt mobile app, an expanded AI agent, a desktop trading platform for active investors, an Apple Watch app and an app marketplace for financial tools.

At the event, eToro’s co-founder and CEO, identified in the transcript as Yoni, said the company’s latest work reflects a shift from lowering barriers to market access toward using artificial intelligence to “level the playing field” between retail investors and more sophisticated market participants.

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Yoni said eToro has rebuilt its platform with AI assistance, including rewriting “1 million lines of code” from the existing app. He said the company is moving faster in product development than it could have a year or two ago, citing AI as a key driver of that acceleration.

eToro Positions Itself as an AI-Powered Financial Super App

Or Peled, vice president of product management, strategy and growth at eToro, said the company now views itself as “an AI first company,” with AI woven into the user experience, autonomous execution, an open ecosystem and its data foundation.

Peled said the new eToro app, available in the App Store as “eToro AI,” is designed for faster execution, personalized insights and community features. He also said the app is built for “agentic trading,” where AI agents can support or execute investment strategies with user oversight.

Among the major features announced were sub-accounts, which Peled said will allow users to create separate portfolios for different strategies. He said users will be able to trade themselves, let an agent trade on their behalf or open an account intended for a child or family member.

Tori AI Agent Gets Expanded Capabilities

Peled said eToro’s AI financial agent, Tori, has been rebuilt from the ground up and now has more context about users and the eToro ecosystem. He said Tori runs on Grok 4.3 and also uses other frontier models. According to Peled, Tori has live access to X and can analyze market sentiment from both X and the eToro community.

Peled said Tori can surface investment opportunities, provide proactive alerts within the app and trade for users when they allocate funds and approve the approach. He emphasized that the process is intended to be transparent, with Tori indicating what it is doing.

Peled also said Tori will extend beyond the eToro app into WhatsApp and Telegram, allowing users to monitor markets, ask questions and trade through those messaging apps. eToro also announced “eToro On the Go,” an Apple Watch app that will let users check profit and loss, view positions and speak to Tori directly from the watch.

Agent Portfolios and eToro Edge Target Different Types of Investors

João Ramalho Carlos, director of product management at eToro, said AI is making it easier for retail investors to close the gap with professional investors. He demonstrated a process in which a user can ask Tori to create an agent, set a risk level, allocate a budget and choose strategy building blocks.

Carlos said users will be able to run multiple agents on top of their portfolios and ask Tori to show recent trades, explain the rationale behind trades and clarify why a trade was or was not opened on a given day.

Carlos also introduced eToro Edge, a desktop app aimed at pro traders. He described it as a customizable trading workspace where users can add and arrange widgets such as watchlists, charts, portfolios, positions and order tickets. The platform is live at edge.etoro.com, he said.

Edge also includes AI-assisted chart customization. Carlos said users can ask Tori to apply a specific chart setup, such as a day-trading view, and the system will add indicators that persist across sessions.

App Store and Builders Portal Expand eToro’s Ecosystem

Filipe Sommer, principal product engineer at eToro, presented the eToro App Store and builders portal, saying the goal is to make it easier for programmers, quants and users relying on AI no-code tools to build financial apps.

Peled said the eToro App Store has more than 60 apps and 1,500 submissions. Sommer said users may build tools to solve their own investing problems, share them with others and potentially monetize them.

Sommer highlighted several examples of apps already live or discussed at the event, including an app for investing on behalf of a child through sub-accounts, eToro Circles for discussing strategies with friends, Club Benefits, Agent X for agent portfolios and M77 Research, a research-focused app.

Company Highlights On-Chain Finance and Tokenized Assets

Yoni also discussed what he described as a shift of finance “on-chain,” saying eToro is positioned between two major transitions: the movement of wealth from older generations to younger generations and the adoption of digital asset technologies in capital markets.

He pointed to trading around the SpaceX IPO as an example of DeFi-related market innovation reaching retail investors through eToro. He said the company participated in distributing the IPO to retail investors in the U.K. and described 24/7 trading as an example of traditional markets adopting features from crypto markets.

Yoni also referenced eToro’s acquisition of ZenGo, a non-custodial wallet, and said the company is working on bridges between DeFi markets and traditional financial markets. He said future capabilities could include agent wallets that own crypto and allow AI agents to interact with DeFi apps.

The event concluded with eToro summarizing a product slate centered on AI, including the new app, Tori’s expanded reach, sub-accounts, agentic trading, eToro Edge, the App Store and integrations tied to on-chain finance.

About eToro Group NASDAQ: ETOR

eToro Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ETOR is a global multi-asset brokerage company known for its social trading platform. The company enables individual and institutional investors to trade and invest in a broad range of financial instruments, including stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), commodities, indices, forex, and cryptocurrencies. eToro’s platform integrates a user-friendly interface with advanced trading tools, catering to both novice and experienced market participants.

A distinguishing feature of eToro’s offering is its CopyTrader™ functionality, which allows users to replicate the trades of selected investors on the platform.

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