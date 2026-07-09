Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

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A number of brokerages recently commented on EPRX. William Blair began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,398,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 593.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,717 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EPRX stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $449.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.31 and a current ratio of 19.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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