Free Trial
â†’ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Eupraxia with an $11 price target (about a 56.7% upside), while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $19 and the MarketBeat average target is $15, yielding an overall analyst consensus of "Moderate Buy."
  • EPRX shares traded around $7.02 (12‑month range $3.49–$9.32) with a market capitalization of roughly $424 million.
  • The company reported a quarterly EPS loss of ($0.37), missing estimates of ($0.16) and with analysts forecasting a full‑year EPS of -0.71; Eupraxia is a clinical‑stage biotech advancing a Treg‑expanding lead candidate in Phase 1 for systemic lupus erythematosus.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:EPRX opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $424.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRX. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Right Now?

Before you consider Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before SpaceX Goes Public

A forward-looking investment report spotlighting the seven space companies best positioned to benefit from accelerating commercialization in 2026. It explores key industry trends, major growth catalysts, and the stocks shaping the next phase of the space economy—from launch leaders and satellite networks to data, defense, and in-space infrastructure.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
If You Have $50k+ on Coinbase, This Will Ruin Your Day
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines