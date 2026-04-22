Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $15.00.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:EPRX opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $424.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Research analysts forecast that Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRX. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,398,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 402.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $326,000.

About Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: EPRX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's core strategy centers on selectively expanding regulatory T cells (Tregs)—immune cells responsible for maintaining self-tolerance and limiting pathological inflammation—through its proprietary platform. Its lead therapeutic candidate is currently in Phase 1 clinical development in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals conducts research and development activities across North America, collaborating with academic institutions and contract research organizations to advance its pipeline.

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