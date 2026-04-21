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Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Eurasia Mining logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) crossed below its 200-day moving average (GBX 3.70), trading as low as GBX 2.75 and last at GBX 2.98 on a volume of 24,513,402 shares.
  • The company shows high leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a negative P/E (-60), a market capitalization of £88.54 million, and a low beta of 0.38.
  • Eurasia Mining focuses on exploration and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, copper, nickel and other metals in Russia, notably the West Kytlim and Monchetundra projects.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70 and traded as low as GBX 2.75. Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.98, with a volume of 24,513,402 shares trading hands.

Eurasia Mining Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Eurasia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula. It also holds interest in the Nittis-Kumuzhya-Travyanaya project in Russia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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