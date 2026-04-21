Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

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Eurasia Mining Price Performance

Eurasia Mining Plc ( LON:EUA Get Free Report ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.70 and traded as low as GBX 2.75. Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.98, with a volume of 24,513,402 shares trading hands.

The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 3.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.38.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula. It also holds interest in the Nittis-Kumuzhya-Travyanaya project in Russia. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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