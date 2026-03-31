Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Hits New 12-Month Low - Here's Why

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 105, with a volume of 45564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 240 price target on shares of Eurocell in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 210.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECEL

Eurocell Trading Down 3.7%

The company has a market capitalization of £103.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

In other Eurocell news, insider Derek Mapp acquired 17,589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 per share, with a total value of £19,875.57. Also, insider Will Truman bought 24,519 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 113 per share, for a total transaction of £27,706.47. Insiders have purchased 49,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,725,244 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.52% of the company's stock.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

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