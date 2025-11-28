Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.1760, but opened at $67.7540. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 243 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERFSF. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

