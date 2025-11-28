Free Trial
Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Eurofins Scient logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down pre-market from $70.18 to an open of $67.75 and last traded at $67.78 on very light volume (243 shares), signaling a sharp move on low participation.
  • Analyst sentiment is muted: one analyst rates Eurofins a Strong Buy while six rate it a Hold, and brokers including Citigroup and Deutsche Bank have reaffirmed neutral/hold views, giving a consensus rating of "Hold".
  • The stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($71.23) and 200‑day ($71.92) simple moving averages; the company shows modest short‑term liquidity (quick ratio 1.19, current ratio 1.26) and a debt‑to‑equity of 0.77.
Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.1760, but opened at $67.7540. Eurofins Scient shares last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 243 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERFSF. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Eurofins Scient Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Eurofins Scient

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of various analytical methods and tests to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

