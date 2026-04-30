Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.00.

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Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 0.5%

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $970.63 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Euronet Worldwide's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.570-11.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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