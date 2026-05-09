European Wealth Group (LON:EWG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

European Wealth Group Limited (LON:EWG - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.34 and traded as low as GBX 105. European Wealth Group shares last traded at GBX 105, with a volume of 43,363 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWG. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 142 target price on shares of European Wealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 132 target price on shares of European Wealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 126.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWG

European Wealth Group Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £727.13 million and a P/E ratio of 362.07.

Insider Activity at European Wealth Group

In other news, insider Linda Myers purchased 59,238 shares of European Wealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £69,900.84. 47.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

European Wealth Group Company Profile

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe's commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient. Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery. Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

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