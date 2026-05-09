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European Wealth Group (LON:EWG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
European Wealth Group logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • European Wealth Group shares fell below their 200-day moving average, trading as low as GBX 105 and last changing hands at GBX 105, down about 3.3% on the day.
  • Analysts remain generally constructive: UBS kept a neutral rating with a GBX 142 target, while Jefferies reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 132 target. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of GBX 126.
  • An insider bought shares recently, with Linda Myers purchasing 59,238 shares at GBX 118 each. Insider ownership is reported at 47.69% of the company.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of European Wealth Group.

European Wealth Group Limited (LON:EWG - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.34 and traded as low as GBX 105. European Wealth Group shares last traded at GBX 105, with a volume of 43,363 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EWG. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 142 target price on shares of European Wealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 132 target price on shares of European Wealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 126.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWG

European Wealth Group Trading Down 3.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £727.13 million and a P/E ratio of 362.07.

Insider Activity at European Wealth Group

In other news, insider Linda Myers purchased 59,238 shares of European Wealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 per share, for a total transaction of £69,900.84. 47.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

European Wealth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe's commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient. Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery. Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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