Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Insider Sells $18,000.00 in Stock

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) insider Stefania Karmiri sold 250 shares of Euroseas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Euroseas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $72.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51. Euroseas Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.83 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 60.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas Ltd. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Euroseas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Euroseas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Euroseas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,386 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euroseas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Euroseas by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company's stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

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