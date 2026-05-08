Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Reaches New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $74.76 and last traded at $73.36, with a volume of 1840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euroseas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euroseas presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESEA

Euroseas Stock Up 1.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The shipping company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.83 million. Euroseas had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 60.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Euroseas's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Euroseas's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euroseas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth $1,591,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,386 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company's stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. NASDAQ: ESEA is an international shipping company specializing in seaborne transportation of containerized and drybulk cargoes. Incorporated in Bermuda with its principal operations and management office based in Athens, Greece, the company owns and charters a diversified fleet of containerships, drybulk carriers and multipurpose vessels. Euroseas provides tailored shipping solutions on time-charter and voyage-charter agreements, serving manufacturers, commodity traders and logistics providers across major trade routes.

Euroseas’s fleet comprises both owned and chartered tonnage, enabling the company to adjust capacity to market conditions and customer requirements.

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