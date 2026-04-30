EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 7,766 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $89,386.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,920,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,292.90. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $67,411.83.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,567 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $65,913.28.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $63,559.65.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,443 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $65,261.57.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,254 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,955.94.

On Thursday, April 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,596 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $19,120.08.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $67,023.84.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $141,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,700 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $100,224.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $119,490.00.

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EverCommerce Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.55. 87,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,872. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $151.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EverCommerce by 118.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVCM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EverCommerce

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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