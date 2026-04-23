Evercore Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chubb (NYSE:CB) Stock

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore from $347.00 to $349.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Evercore's target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.93% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $372.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $348.71.

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Chubb Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $326.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 26.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,427 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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