Evercore Has Lowered Expectations for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Evercore from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore's price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

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Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $253.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $238.82 and a 52 week high of $303.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $268.73 and a 200-day moving average of $262.06. The company has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 97.36%. The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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