Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target Raised to $388.00 at Mizuho

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $365.00 to $388.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 10.10% from the company's current price.

EG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $370.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $430.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $372.21.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Up 0.8%

EG stock opened at $352.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $368.29. The company's 50 day moving average is $333.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $13.97 by $2.11. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everest Group will post 52.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everest Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $630,277,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $695,275,000 after buying an additional 830,418 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Everest Group by 12,322.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 519,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,205,000 after buying an additional 515,063 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 507.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 449,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,102,000 after buying an additional 375,846 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Everest Group by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 498,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,233,000 after buying an additional 321,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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