Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.140-4.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $80.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy has a twelve month low of $63.29 and a twelve month high of $85.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Evergy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Evergy

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,287.74. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $200,543.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,508,926.21. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock valued at $736,492. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,760,548 shares of the company's stock worth $272,602,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,760,494 shares of the company's stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Evergy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,364,928 shares of the company's stock worth $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,410 shares of the company's stock worth $97,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Evergy by 476.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,207,882 shares of the company's stock worth $87,559,000 after purchasing an additional 998,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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