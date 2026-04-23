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Everpure (NYSE:P) Insider John Colgrove Sells 16,840 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Everpure logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • John Colgrove sold a total of 171,065 shares of Everpure across April 21–23 under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, generating roughly $12.02 million in proceeds.
  • Everpure beat quarterly estimates (EPS $0.69 vs. $0.65; revenue $1.06B vs. $1.03B) with revenue up 20.4% year‑over‑year, while the stock trades near $70, carries a market cap of $23.13B and a high P/E of 127.26, and holds a consensus analyst price target of $93.21 ("Moderate Buy").
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Everpure.

Everpure, Inc. (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) insider John Colgrove sold 16,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $1,179,810.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,033.46. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

John Colgrove also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 23rd, John Colgrove sold 71,959 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,041,447.54.
  • On Wednesday, April 22nd, John Colgrove sold 82,266 shares of Everpure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $5,799,753.00.

Everpure Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE P traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $69.99. 2,607,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,796. Everpure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.26, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Everpure (NYSE:P - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Everpure had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everpure, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on P. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Everpure from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Everpure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Everpure from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Everpure from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Everpure in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everpure has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on P

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everpure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of P. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everpure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,891,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,840,407,000 after acquiring an additional 623,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Everpure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,501 shares of the company's stock worth $733,994,000 after purchasing an additional 88,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Everpure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,716,158 shares of the company's stock worth $515,972,000 after purchasing an additional 207,317 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in Everpure by 15.4% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,098,376 shares of the company's stock worth $343,485,000 after purchasing an additional 545,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Everpure by 786.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,027,610 shares of the company's stock worth $337,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company's stock.

About Everpure

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object. Its products portfolio includes FlashArray for block-oriented storage, addressing databases, applications, virtual machines, and other traditional workloads; FlashArray//XL; and FlashArray//C, an all-QLC flash array.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Everpure (NYSE:P)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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