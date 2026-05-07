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Eversource Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:ES)

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Eversource Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eversource Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.7875 per share (annualized $3.15), with an ex-dividend and record date of May 18 and payment on June 30, implying a yield of about 4.6%.
  • The company beat Q results—EPS of $1.73 vs. $1.59 expected and revenue of $4.50 billion (up 9.4% YoY)—and issued FY2026 guidance of $4.57–$4.72 per share, consistent with analysts' roughly $4.72 estimate.
  • Eversource has raised its dividend for two consecutive years but averaged only ~0.1% annual growth over three years, and its dividend is covered with a payout ratio near 63%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.0%.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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