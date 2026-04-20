Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded by Seaport Research Partners to "Neutral"

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Research Partners from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ES. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus raised Eversource Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.90.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.0%

ES stock opened at $69.24 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $76.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $907,780.23. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Robbins Farley boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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