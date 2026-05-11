Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target indicates a potential upside of 9.88% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $71.70.

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Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $66.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 16,381 shares of company stock worth $1,211,079 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,032,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 23,707.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,649,747 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $313,067,000 after buying an additional 4,630,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $642,747,000 after buying an additional 3,645,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,341,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $359,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,912 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $104,848,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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