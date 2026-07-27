Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives "Neutral" Rating from Citigroup

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the utilities provider's stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $73.00 price target on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.58.

Get Eversource Energy alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ES. Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 352,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 40,993 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eversource Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eversource Energy wasn't on the list.

While Eversource Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here