Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ES. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.90.

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Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. 453,332 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,176. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock's 50-day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $907,780.23. This trade represents a 32.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,941,982.68. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company's stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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