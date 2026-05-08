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Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Everspin Tech logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.10 on Friday and last traded around $22.59 on volume of ~437,128.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average target of $18.50 (Needham raised its target to $18.50 while other firms range from Buy to Sell).
  • Fundamentals and insider activity: Everspin reported $0.11 EPS with a slight revenue beat and Q2 guidance of $0.000–$0.030, while insiders sold about 60,448 shares (~$990k) in the past three months.
  • Interested in Everspin Tech? Here are five stocks we like better.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.5940, with a volume of 437128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everspin Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everspin Tech from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Everspin Tech

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $593.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,532.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Everspin Tech had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.60 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.030 EPS.

Insider Activity at Everspin Tech

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 28,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $557,227.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 819,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,044,282.76. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Earl Cooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,502,402.50. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,448 shares of company stock valued at $989,576. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Tech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company's stock.

Everspin Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: MRAM is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin's non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company's product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM's fast write speeds and low power consumption.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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