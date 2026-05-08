Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.5940, with a volume of 437128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everspin Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Everspin Tech from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Everspin Tech

Everspin Tech Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $593.31 million, a PE ratio of 2,532.63 and a beta of 1.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.63.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Everspin Tech had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.60 million. Everspin Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.030 EPS.

Insider Activity at Everspin Tech

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 28,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $557,227.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 819,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,044,282.76. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Earl Cooper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 161,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,502,402.50. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,448 shares of company stock valued at $989,576. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Tech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company's stock.

Everspin Tech Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: MRAM is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin's non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company's product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM's fast write speeds and low power consumption.

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