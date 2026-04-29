Evertec (EVTC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Evertec to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $249.1440 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. Evertec had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Evertec to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Evertec Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. Evertec has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $38.56. The company's fifty day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Evertec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Evertec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evertec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Evertec

Institutional Trading of Evertec

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Evertec in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 2,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evertec

Evertec, Inc NYSE: EVTC is a leading full‐service transaction processor in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the Caribbean. The company delivers integrated technology solutions for electronic payments, providing financial institutions, merchants and governments with secure and scalable platforms to accept, process and settle transactions across card, ATM, debit and digital channels. Headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Evertec supports both domestic and cross‐border payment flows, enabling clients to streamline operations and expand their digital commerce capabilities.

Evertec's suite of services includes merchant acquiring, payment gateway connectivity, ATM and point‐of‐sale network management, and fraud prevention solutions.

Further Reading

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