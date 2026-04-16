Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $135.77, but opened at $127.69. Everus Construction Group shares last traded at $126.66, with a volume of 13,430 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECG shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everus Construction Group to $153.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Everus Construction Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.25.

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Everus Construction Group Stock Down 0.9%

The business's 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 2.88.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

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