Evolent Health Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Evolent Health NYSE: EVH reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said were in line with expectations, while reiterating its full-year outlook and highlighting new contract wins, early progress on major client launches and continued investment in automation.

The company reported total revenue of $496 million for the quarter, which Chief Executive Officer Seth Blackley said represented 9% sequential growth versus the fourth quarter of 2025, excluding the divestiture of Evolent Care Partners, or ECP. Adjusted EBITDA was $22 million, also in line with the outlook the company provided in February.

Evolent’s medical expense ratio, or MER, was 93% in the quarter, improving 150 basis points from the prior quarter, excluding ECP. Blackley said the results reflected “continued focus and discipline” in executing the company’s plan.

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Company Reiterates 2026 Guidance

Evolent reaffirmed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion and adjusted EBITDA guidance of $110 million to $140 million. Management continues to expect full-year MER of approximately 93%.

Chief Financial Officer Mario Ramos said the company remains confident in its 2026 plan, but is maintaining guidance because it is still early in the Highmark launch and because the ultimate impact of exchange membership disenrollment is not yet certain.

Ramos said the company expects MER to increase through the year and peak in the third quarter as the Highmark launch has its full effect, reflecting elevated reserves tied to a new contract and normal seasonality. He said MER should then improve through year-end as clinical programs and favorable contractual true-ups flow through in the second half.

For adjusted EBITDA, Ramos said the company expects the second quarter to be in line with the first quarter, followed by sequential improvement of $10 million to $15 million in both the third and fourth quarters.

Segment Results Reflect Launches and Exchange Pressure

Performance Suite revenue was $323 million, up 26% sequentially versus the fourth quarter of 2025, excluding ECP. Ramos said the increase was driven mainly by membership from new Performance Suite launches, partially offset by exchange membership declines in select markets and market exits by clients rationalizing underperforming markets.

Specialty Technology and Services revenue totaled $81 million, down 16% sequentially. Ramos attributed the decline to actual exchange membership losses as well as the company’s estimate of additional disenrollment after grace periods expire. He said contractual provisions require Evolent to return funds after members disenroll.

Administrative services and cases revenue was $92 million, down 11% from the prior quarter, reflecting the expected termination of an administrative services client at the end of 2025. That decline was partially offset by better-than-expected membership growth from existing clients.

Ramos said Q1 MER was affected by higher-than-anticipated oncology prevalence in a few markets, largely exchange markets that experienced membership declines and acuity shifts. He said the company expects the negative MER impact from higher prevalence to be addressed later in the year through contractual protections.

New Contracts Add Imaging, Oncology and Cardiology Expansion

Blackley announced two new contracts during the call. In the first, an existing Performance Suite client signed a contract for Evolent’s advanced imaging solution covering 4.5 million lives across commercial, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage. The contract is expected to go live in the third quarter, subject to state regulatory approvals in certain states.

Blackley said the imaging agreement validates the company’s ability to cross-sell solutions into its existing client base and reflects payer interest in using Evolent across multiple integrated specialty areas. He noted that imaging can benefit from integration because diagnostics are important in oncology, cardiology and musculoskeletal specialties.

The second announcement involved a national payer client expanding its existing oncology and cardiology solution into several new commercial and Medicare Advantage markets. Evolent expects the expansion to generate more than $200 million of annual revenue, with a planned third-quarter launch subject to regulatory approvals in certain states.

Blackley said the expansion will initially run at higher MERs because of reserve building, consistent with other new Performance Suite launches, and said it was already incorporated into the company’s full-year MER expectations.

Aetna, Highmark Launches and Exchange Membership in Focus

Blackley said Evolent had a successful Jan. 1 launch with Aetna, supported by collaboration between the companies. He said early indicators were encouraging, with clinical intervention and provider engagement metrics above internal first-quarter targets.

The company also launched with Highmark on May 1. Blackley said Evolent has had “great collaboration” with the Highmark team and expects to provide broader updates in coming quarters.

On exchange membership, Blackley said Evolent has seen declines in Performance Suite membership as clients experienced reduced membership in select markets, consistent with prior communications. In Specialty Technology and Services, he said early indicators suggest the decline may be slightly lower than the 40% the company assumed, though management expects better clarity by the end of the second quarter. For guidance purposes, the company continues to assume a 40% decline.

AI, Prior Authorization and Oncology Trends Draw Analyst Questions

Blackley said Evolent continues to invest in artificial intelligence and automation, including the appointment of Archie Mayani as chief product officer. He said the company’s goal remains to automatically approve approximately 80% of authorization volume over time, making the process easier for providers and patients while lowering internal operating costs.

Blackley said deployment of new AI models has accelerated, particularly in imaging. Initial rollouts have produced auto-approval increases in the high teens on evaluated cases, and in some cases up to 30%, with “minimal clinical value loss” for customers.

During the question-and-answer session, Blackley said Evolent supports standardization in prior authorization, especially for areas that are more routine and suitable for automation. However, he described oncology as more complex and less likely to be fully standardized, citing the pace of scientific innovation and the number of possible treatment regimens.

“Nobody is ever gonna be using AI to provide an adverse determination or a suggestion for a different plan,” Blackley said, adding that human review remains necessary in those cases.

Ramos said oncology and cardiology performance in the quarter was largely in line with expectations, except for a few markets where membership declines led to higher acuity. He said those situations are the type of risk the company’s contractual protections are designed to address later in the year.

Evolent ended the quarter with $142 million in unrestricted cash and $792 million of net debt. Ramos said operating cash flow was approximately negative $1 million in the quarter, while normalized operating cash flow would have been approximately negative $6 million after excluding a one-time client overpayment settlement and timing related to pass-through PBM proceeds. The company continues to expect full-year operating cash flow of $10 million to $20 million and software development and capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million.

About Evolent Health NYSE: EVH

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company's core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

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