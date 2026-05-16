Exchange Income Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Exchange Income TSE: EIF reported what management described as a record first quarter, with revenue and adjusted EBITDA rising sharply despite geopolitical volatility, trade uncertainty and higher fuel prices.

On the company’s first-quarter conference call, Chief Executive Mike Pyle said Exchange Income’s businesses “set records in every key metric” during the three months ended March 31, 2026. He said the momentum exiting the quarter gave management enough confidence to update its outlook, while keeping its previously disclosed guidance range unchanged at CAD 825 million to CAD 875 million.

“We now anticipate that we will be near the upper end of the range,” Pyle said, adding that if current strength continues, the company may revisit the top end of the range in future quarters.

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Revenue and earnings reach first-quarter highs

Chief Financial Officer Richard Wowryk said first-quarter revenue was CAD 867 million, up 30% from the prior year, while adjusted EBITDA increased 27% to CAD 166 million. Free cash flow was CAD 120 million, and free cash flow plus maintenance capital expenditures was CAD 41 million.

Adjusted net earnings rose 139% to CAD 34 million, while net earnings increased 287% to CAD 28 million. Earnings per share were CAD 0.50, up 257%, and adjusted net earnings per share were CAD 0.61, up 118%. Free cash flow per share increased 33% to CAD 2.14, while free cash flow plus maintenance capital expenditures rose 46% to CAD 0.73 per share.

Wowryk said the per-share increases came even as weighted average shares outstanding rose 11% compared with the prior period, mainly due to the conversion of convertible debentures in 2025 and acquisitions.

Pyle said the results were even more notable because translation of U.S. dollar results declined by about 5% year over year.

Aerospace and aviation drive growth

Management said the Aerospace & Aviation segment benefited from the acquisitions of Canadian North and MACH 2, stronger passenger loads, solid medevac performance, fleet growth investments, higher flying activity under intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance contracts, and the addition of a second aircraft to the U.K. Home Office contract.

Pyle said Canadian North continues to meet profitability expectations and is a strong cultural fit with Exchange Income’s other air operators. He also said the company is seeing increased passenger activity in Nunavut, which he tied to early signs of greater government and resource-related activity in the North.

Jake Trainor, president of Exchange Income, said the segment is expected to continue growing in 2026. He cited the inclusion of Canadian North in the second quarter, the expansion and extension of the Air Canada commercial agreement, the expected mid-2026 start of the Newfoundland and Labrador medevac contract, and continued growth in aircraft sales and leasing.

The company also said aircraft sales and leasing demand remains robust, with increasing lease rates and shortages of critical parts across the industry. Pyle said the company has not seen material impacts so far from higher jet fuel prices on its aircraft and engine lessees, but management is monitoring risks tied to potential fuel shortages in some parts of the world.

On the ISR side, Pyle noted Exchange Income’s proposed bid in Australia was not selected, though he said the company had not yet received detailed feedback or confirmation of the successful bidder. Trainor said Exchange Income is nearing completion of a directly sourced contract with Air Greenland for two missionized surveillance aircraft, including an integrated ground center based on CarteNav’s AIMS-C4 mission system, subject to remaining sovereign negotiations with the Danish government.

Manufacturing weakens, but orders improve

The Manufacturing segment declined in revenue and profitability during the quarter, but executives emphasized improving momentum late in the period and after quarter-end.

Pyle said the company’s stainless steel tank manufacturer recorded its largest-ever order for stainless steel tanks for a data farm in the United States, with the order about twice the size of its previous largest single order. In the question-and-answer session, he said the order was north of CAD 8 million.

Travis Muhr, chief administrative officer, said the manufacturing segment is expected to post stronger revenue and profitability in the second quarter and through the remainder of 2026. He pointed to stronger demand in environmental access solutions and precision manufacturing and engineering, as well as continued inquiries in multi-story windows.

The company said its U.S. composite matting plant continues to run at maximum capacity, with the vast majority of 2026 output already sold. Exchange Income’s second composite mat plant in Saltillo, Mississippi, remains on time and on budget, with an estimated CAD 60 million budget. Wowryk said CAD 2.5 million of growth capital expenditures were incurred on the project in the first quarter.

Management said Canadian environmental access solutions operations are also improving, with higher mats on rent as the company entered the second quarter. Pyle said the business is seeing potential tailwinds from transmission and distribution projects, pipelines, oil and gas development, and electricity demand tied partly to AI and data farms.

The multi-story windows business continued to moderate as expected, with weakness tied to delays and deferrals from developer uncertainty, particularly in Toronto and Vancouver. Pyle said tariffs are not material to Exchange Income overall, at less than CAD 10 million on an annualized basis, but later clarified that recent U.S. tariff changes create challenges for the windows business because duties now apply to the full value of some goods rather than just metal content.

Balance sheet strengthened with bond issuance

Exchange Income also highlighted balance sheet moves during the quarter. The company received an investment-grade corporate rating of BBB low with a stable outlook from DBRS and issued CAD 600 million of 4.324% unsecured notes. Pyle said the company initially planned to issue CAD 400 million, but upsized the offering because of strong demand.

Management said the financing provides interest savings compared with other available financing products and gives Exchange Income more than CAD 2 billion in available liquidity. Pyle and Wowryk both said the added liquidity is intended to let the company act opportunistically on acquisitions and organic growth investments without changing its conservative leverage approach or acquisition discipline.

“The ability to pay doesn’t mean you should pay more,” Pyle said during the Q&A, adding that the company is not changing its acquisition return thresholds.

Maintenance capital expenditures were CAD 79 million in the quarter, up CAD 23 million year over year, primarily due to Canadian North, increased aircraft sales and leasing utilization and larger fleet size. Growth capital expenditures were CAD 40 million, driven largely by King Air aircraft deliveries for the BCEHS contract, investments tied to the Air Canada expanded commercial agreement and aircraft modifications for the Newfoundland and Labrador medevac contract.

Management flags fuel, tariffs and capital spending

During the call, analysts asked about the company’s decision not to raise the top end of its guidance range despite strong momentum. Pyle said the decision reflected conservatism around geopolitical uncertainty and potential impacts on aviation fuel supply, particularly outside North America.

He said Exchange Income generally passes fuel costs through to customers, often with less than a one-month lag, and said most ISR fuel costs are billed directly to governments. The larger concern, he said, would be fuel shortages that reduce flying activity and therefore demand for parts in certain regions.

Executives also said growth capital expenditures in manufacturing are likely to be higher than in 2025, driven by the new U.S. composite mat plant and expected investments in the Canadian rental fleet. In aviation, Pyle said some major projects are nearing completion, though the company expects capital spending related to aircraft for Air Canada, medevac contracts and potential opportunistic aircraft or engine purchases.

Pyle closed the call by saying the first quarter was a “very strong start to the year” and that Exchange Income is positioned around several long-term themes, including Arctic activity, ISR demand, aviation aftermarket growth, electricity infrastructure, data centers and manufacturing reshoring.

About Exchange Income TSE: EIF

Exchange Income Corporation is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, focused in two segments: Aerospace & Aviation and Manufacturing. The Corporation uses a disciplined acquisition strategy to identify already profitable, well-established companies that have strong management teams, generate steady cash flow, operate in niche markets and have opportunities for organic growth.

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