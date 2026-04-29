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Exelon (EXC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Exelon logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Exelon will report Q1 2026 results on May 6, 2026 before the market; analysts expect $0.90 EPS and $7.0177 billion in revenue, while the company guided FY2026 to $2.810–$2.910 EPS (analysts average about $3).
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share (ex-dividend June 4, payable June 15), implying a 3.6% yield and a payout ratio of about 61.5%.
  • Shares trade near $47 with a market cap of roughly $48.1 billion and a P/E of 17.2; the consensus analyst rating is Hold with an average price target of $50.44 amid mixed upgrades and downgrades.
  • Five stocks we like better than Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $7.0177 billion for the quarter. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31. Exelon has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exelon from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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