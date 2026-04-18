Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut Exelon from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.00.

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Exelon Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,720 shares of the company's stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,956 shares of the company's stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 57,197 shares of the company's stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Exelon by 113.4% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.4% in the first quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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