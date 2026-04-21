Expand Energy (EXE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Expand Energy to post earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $3.4159 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, analysts expect Expand Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expand Energy alerts: Sign Up

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $95.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200 day moving average of $107.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy's payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 83,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,976,035. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expand Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Expand Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock worth $1,400,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Expand Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 619,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 138,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,365 shares of the company's stock worth $253,901,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063,440 shares of the company's stock worth $227,721,000 after purchasing an additional 806,453 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expand Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expand Energy wasn't on the list.

While Expand Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here