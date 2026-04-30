Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $134.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $133.00. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 32.20% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Expand Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.00.

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Expand Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $101.36 on Thursday. Expand Energy has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $126.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Research analysts expect that Expand Energy will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expand Energy

In related news, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.50 per share, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,976,035. This trade represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Expand Energy by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 379.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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