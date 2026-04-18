Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.4194.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $245.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.5%

Expedia Group stock opened at $265.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $228.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here