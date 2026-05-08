Expedia Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the online travel company on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

Expedia Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years. Expedia Group has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group to earn $19.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

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Expedia Group Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $252.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock's fifty day moving average is $238.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.59. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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