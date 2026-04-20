Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price target on the online travel company's stock. BTIG Research's price target points to a potential upside of 24.13% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $282.42.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $265.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.26 and a 200 day moving average of $246.45. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $24,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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