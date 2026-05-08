Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Earns "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the online travel company's stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPE. Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $282.74.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $252.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.05 and a 200 day moving average of $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results topped expectations: EPS $1.96 vs $1.41 expected and revenue $3.43B vs $3.35B, powered by a 25% jump in B2B gross bookings, 15% revenue growth and an 83% rise in adjusted EBITDA — reinforces the bullish growth story. Read More.

Q1 results topped expectations: EPS $1.96 vs $1.41 expected and revenue $3.43B vs $3.35B, powered by a 25% jump in B2B gross bookings, 15% revenue growth and an 83% rise in adjusted EBITDA — reinforces the bullish growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy and raised his price target to $310, signaling continued analyst confidence and providing upside support to the share price. Read More.

Bank of America analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy and raised his price target to $310, signaling continued analyst confidence and providing upside support to the share price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48/share (annualized yield ≈0.8%), payable June 18 (ex‑dividend May 28) — modest income signal that may appeal to income‑oriented investors.

Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48/share (annualized yield ≈0.8%), payable June 18 (ex‑dividend May 28) — modest income signal that may appeal to income‑oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided updated revenue guidance ranges for Q2 and FY‑2026 (Q2 revenue guidance around $4.1–$4.2B; FY revenue $15.6–$16.0B), which is largely in line with consensus but lacked a clear EPS target in the update — watch for clarity on margin/EPS assumptions. Read More.

Company provided updated revenue guidance ranges for Q2 and FY‑2026 (Q2 revenue guidance around $4.1–$4.2B; FY revenue $15.6–$16.0B), which is largely in line with consensus but lacked a clear EPS target in the update — watch for clarity on margin/EPS assumptions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on operating details and management commentary (useful for gauging booking trends and B2B momentum). Read More.

Full Q1 earnings call transcript is available for deeper read on operating details and management commentary (useful for gauging booking trends and B2B momentum). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term bookings were hit by the ongoing Middle East conflict and a Mexico travel advisory — Reuters reports management said these factors shaved roughly 200 basis points off quarterly bookings and room-night growth; that commentary triggered a pre‑market drop earlier and is the primary near‑term risk to watch. Read More.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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