Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.30.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $146.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,432,000 after buying an additional 1,661,457 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $201,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $180,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,194,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $235,486,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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