Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Expeditors International of Washington logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from “hold” to “strong-buy”, adding to a mix of recent analyst rating changes across Wall Street.
  • The stock was trading up 3.1% at $156.63, with a market cap of $20.83 billion and a 12-month range of $108.40 to $167.19.
  • Expeditors beat quarterly earnings expectations, reporting $1.71 EPS versus the $1.33 consensus, while revenue rose 4.4% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $137.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 3.1%

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average is $146.95. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 733.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,887,853 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $231,432,000 after buying an additional 1,661,457 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $201,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $180,719,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,194,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $235,486,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company's stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Expeditors International of Washington Right Now?

Before you consider Expeditors International of Washington, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expeditors International of Washington wasn't on the list.

While Expeditors International of Washington currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO Cover
Don't wait for the SpaceX IPO

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to wait for SpaceX to go public to invest. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines