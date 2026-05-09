Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%.

Here are the key takeaways from Expensify's conference call:

Revenue was $34 million (down 6% YoY) and average paid members fell 4% to 632,000 , indicating continued top-line pressure.

(down 6% YoY) and average paid members fell 4% to , indicating continued top-line pressure. Paid active members improved to 641,000 in April (above the Q1 average), which management cites as an early sign of a potential growth inflection.

in April (above the Q1 average), which management cites as an early sign of a potential growth inflection. Profitability and cash generation remain strong — GAAP net loss was $2.3M but non‑GAAP net income was $3.6M, adjusted EBITDA $6.2M, operating cash flow positive and free cash flow $2.5M (about $5M excluding a one‑time $2.6M legal payment); FY26 free cash flow guidance reiterated at $6–9M.

Management highlighted product and distribution momentum — more than 30 app improvements in Q1, rollout of BYOC (bring‑your‑own‑card), new bank/ERP/travel partnerships, and major AI capabilities planned for June to reduce adoption friction.

(bring‑your‑own‑card), new bank/ERP/travel partnerships, and major AI capabilities planned for June to reduce adoption friction. Migration to New Expensify is roughly 60% complete and larger customers report performance/latency issues, so engineering is prioritizing hardening over aggressive migration, which could delay revenue upside.

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Expensify Stock Down 7.7%

Shares of EXFY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 551,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,350. The company's 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.75. Expensify has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin bought 500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,203,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,250,850.12. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 30,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $31,035.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 254,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $257,327.80. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders bought a total of 2,263,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Expensify by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 191,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expensify from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXFY

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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