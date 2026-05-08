Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Barclays's target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.77% from the company's previous close.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expro Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Expro Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.50.

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Expro Group Trading Up 0.7%

XPRO stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 106,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,609. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.47 million. Expro Group had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business's revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expro Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 2,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expro Group Company Profile

Expro Group plc is a global energy services company that specializes in well flow management and well testing solutions for the oil and gas industry. The company’s core offerings include wellhead and pressure control systems, downhole well construction tools, subsea intervention services, and integrated tubular running services. These capabilities enable exploration and production companies to optimize well performance, enhance safety and mitigate operational risk throughout the drilling, completion and intervention phases of the well life cycle.

Founded in 1973, Expro has grown both organically and through targeted acquisitions to establish a presence in more than 30 countries.

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