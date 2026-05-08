Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$35.62 and last traded at C$34.34, with a volume of 293212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. TD Securities raised shares of Extendicare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$22.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$24.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Desjardins set a C$34.50 price objective on shares of Extendicare and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$24.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$29.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Extendicare

Extendicare Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is C$27.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$465.22 million during the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.6134729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Extendicare's payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, operating solely in Canada, is the largest private-sector owner and operator of long-term care (LTC") homes and one of the largest private-sector providers of publicly funded home health care services.

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