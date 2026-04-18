F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.18 and traded as high as $31.50. F & M Bank shares last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 2,940 shares changing hands.

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F & M Bank Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.45%.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; dealer finance; farmland loans; multi-family loans; and commercial and industrial loans.

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