F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Shares Up 6.9% - Should You Buy?

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F3 Uranium Stock Up 13.8%

F3 Uranium Corp. ( CVE:FUU Get Free Report )'s stock price was up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 551,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,968,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$104.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35.

About F3 Uranium

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

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