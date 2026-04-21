Fair Isaac (FICO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Fair Isaac to post earnings of $10.68 per share and revenue of $621.8090 million for the quarter. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.05 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $36 EPS for the current fiscal year and $46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE FICO opened at $1,062.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $909.00 and a 52-week high of $2,217.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,199.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,502.78.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,825.00 to $1,325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,803.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FICO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total transaction of $486,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 344 shares in the company, valued at $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 276 shares of the technology company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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