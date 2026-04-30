Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Trading Down 6.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.9% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $1,975.00 to $1,650.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as low as $973.60 and last traded at $971.5190. 93,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 355,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,043.57.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $1,650.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,697.93.

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Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total value of $638,367.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 358 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.00, for a total value of $486,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,237,440. The trade was a 3.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Fair Isaac

Here are the key news stories impacting Fair Isaac this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 381.0% in the first quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $23,909,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.9% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 5.4%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,467.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.97 by $1.53. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.89% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 36.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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