Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Insider Andrew Barnard Sells 250 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) insider Andrew Barnard sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,282.42, for a total value of C$570,605.00.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts: Sign Up

Andrew Barnard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 5th, Andrew Barnard sold 2,305 shares of Fairfax Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,056.06, for a total value of C$4,739,220.14.

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 0.0%

TSE:FFH traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2,298.01. 25,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,902. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$2,102.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$2,024.94. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of C$1,425.00 and a 12-month high of C$2,303.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$2,600.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$2,446.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fairfax Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fairfax Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fairfax Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here